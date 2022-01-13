KIA decreases Sorento SUV price

KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan has decreased the prices of its KIA Sorento variants for limited-time offer by as much as Rs704,000, according to the data shared by the company.

The price of Sorento 3.5 FWD has been reduced by Rs704,000. The new price of this variant is Rs 7.49 million.

KIA Sorento 2.4 AWD has seen a price decrease of Rs313,000 and will now cost Rs7.49million against the old price of Rs7.81 million.

The company has not mentioned the time period during which this offer will be valid but a KIA car dealer said that the offer will last till mid-February. “The customers get the delivery of Sorento cars within a month. However, KIA Sportage will take more than a month to be delivered,” he added.

Why did the company reduce Sorento prices?

“Apart from that, the company offered a good margin to dealers as well so that they make maximum efforts to sell units of Sorento variants,” the dealer told SAMAA Digital.

According to an auto industry source, Sorento is the slowest-selling car of the KIA lineup, and the company is now offering the two variants at the same price of Rs7.49 million to get the units out. However, the company has said that they are offering a limited-time offer on Sorento, to celebrate 50,000 bookings millstone since its entry in Pakistan in 2017.

Experts believe that the reduction in prices may not boost the sales to a great degree, because people who can afford KIA Sorento would prefer to buy Toyota Fortuner at the same price due to its popularity.

KIA cars price hike

On November 08, 2021, the company increased prices of its different variant by as much as Rs500,000.

KIA Carnival GLS and Carnival GLS Plus saw the highest price jump of Rs500,000 each. The new prices of both variants are Rs9.19 million and Rs9.99 million.

Analyst Abdul Ghani Miannoor at the time said that costs of raw materials such as steel and aluminum had risen in the international market and the dollar had appreciated by 8% in the first quarter of 2021-22, which was putting pressure on the imports bill. Moreover, sea freight charges had gone up.