Money

IMF Executive Board meeting called for decision on Pakistan loan

Pakistan has implemented almost all demands

Posted: Jan 18, 2022
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled a meeting of its Executive Board for January 28 when the board will review steps taken by the Pakistani government to implement IMF demands.

The board will approve a $1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan if it finds that steps such as the passage of the mini-budget and a bill to grant more autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan are satisfactory.

In November, a finance ministry delegation concluded a staff-level agreement with the IMF team after protracted talks in Washington.

Under the agreement, Pakistan has increased power tariffs and has promised to jack up the petroleum development levy to Rs30 per litre. It has also withdrawn tax exemptions of Rs343 billion and almost awarded greater autonomy to the central bank, under the agreement.

The SBP amendment bill was passed by the National Assembly last week and has been tabled in the Senate, where it would be put to a vote before the IMF executive board meeting.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday told a press conference that the government will soon get the bill passed from the Senate as well.

