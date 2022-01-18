Govt wants to jack up electricity prices

Nepra will take a decision on January 24

The federal government has requested the National Electric Power Regularity Authority or Nepra to increase the per-unit price of electricity by 95 paisas.

According to Nepra, the government wants to increase the electricity prices for all slabs.

Consumers who are using 100 units are likely to pay 8 paisas per unit.

18 paisas for 101-200 units consumers

48 paisas for 201-300 units consumers

95 paisas for 301-700 units consumers

Nepra will review the request on January 24 and make a decision.

However, the decision will deprive domestic consumers of Rs20 billion in subsidies. This will not apply to K-Electric consumers, however.

Three months ago, Nepra increased the power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit on the request of the government.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar revealed that the government had asked Nepra to increase it again to stem Pakistan’s soaring circular debt.

“An increase of Rs1.39 a unit will be applicable to power tariff from November 1,” he said. “This will not be applicable to consumers using less than 200 units of electricity.”

The International Monetary Fund has asked Pakistan to increase electricity tariffs to tackle circular debt. Pakistan has to comply with conditions linked to its financial bailout from the Fund.

The IMF has also demanded that the privatization program be expedited and that a timeframe be set for the auction of loss-making state-owned companies.



