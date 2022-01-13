Govt increases ex-refinery prices of petroleum products

The federal government has proposed to increase the ex-refinery prices of petroleum products. The move could lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the end consumers from January 16, SAMAA TV has reported.

The government has estimated that the ex-refinery price of petrol would be jacked up by Rs5.27 per litre to Rs116.13, diesel by Rs5.79 per litre to Rs112.86 and kerosene oil by Rs5.82 to Rs99.43.

The ex-refinery price of light diesel is likely to increase by Rs6.37.

The new prices have been estimated in view of the international market where crude oil prices have increased to over $80 per barrel.

The new prices of petroleum products will be fixed on January 15 and will take effect from January 16.

The proposed changes in the ex-refinery prices could be reflected in the new prices likely to be announced on Saturday.

On January 1, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre to Rs144.82 and high-speed diesel by Rs4 to Rs 141.62.

Light diesel rose by Rs4.15 to Rs111.06 and kerosene oil by Rs3.95 to Rs113.53.