HOME > Money

Govt extends deadline for exchange of old design banknotes

Earlier they were expiring on Dec 31, 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The federal government has extended the deadline for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 & Rs1000 denominations by one year to December 31, 2022.

Earlier, the last date for the exchange of old notes was December 31, 2021.

The decision was taken at the request of the State Bank of Pakistan.

As per the gazette notification issued by the federal government on December 23, 2021, the old design banknotes will stand canceled. After the expiry date, people will not be exchanging them.

People can exchange old notes through SBP’s Banking Services Corporation Offices till December 31, 2022.

