Govt extends deadline for exchange of old design banknotes

The federal government has extended the deadline for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 & Rs1000 denominations by one year to December 31, 2022.

Earlier, the last date for the exchange of old notes was December 31, 2021.

Deadline for exchange of old design banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1000 has been extended till 31Dec22. Public can exchange old banknotes with new ones from SBP(BSC) offices. Old banknotes are no more legal tender and cannot be used in transactions. See https://t.co/fHtD0QzvI8 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 7, 2022

The decision was taken at the request of the State Bank of Pakistan.

As per the gazette notification issued by the federal government on December 23, 2021, the old design banknotes will stand canceled. After the expiry date, people will not be exchanging them.

People can exchange old notes through SBP’s Banking Services Corporation Offices till December 31, 2022.

