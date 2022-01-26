Govt borrows $9.17 billion from international lenders in six months

The federal government has borrowed $9.17 billion from international financial institutions and countries in the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22. The external loan for the same period in the previous fiscal year was $5.67 billion.

The external borrowing has increased by $3.5 billion in the past six months.

The government received $4.5 billion in loans in December alone, documents available with SAMAA TV show.

The amount includes $3 billion deposited by the Saudi Development Fund with the State Bank of Pakistan.

International financial institutions lent $2.826 billion to Pakistan in the past six months, according to documents.

The Asian Development Bank provided over $1 billion, the World Bank $807 million, and the Islamic Development Bank $800 million.

The government also raised $1 billion by floating Euro bonds. It obtained commercial loans totalling $2 billion at higher interest rates from Dubai Bank and other banks.

China, France, Germany, Japan and Korea provided $93.8 million in bilateral loans while Pakistan received another $15.8 million in grants.

The finance ministry says that external loans have been used for budget financing, repayment of older loans, several development and reform projects, and to increase the forex reserves.

The government had estimated that it would receive $10.36 billion in external loans in the fiscal year 2021-22, but it has already borrowed 90% of the amount in the first half.