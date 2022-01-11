Gold Rs200 cheaper in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan recorded a drop of Rs200 per tola Tuesday as its price settled at Rs126,000 per tola.

In the international market, the rate of 24k-gold increased $7 per ounce, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. It is being sold at $1,807.

Gold hit a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It ascended to Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26.

Ten grams of gold dropped Rs171 to trade at Rs108,025 on January 11.

Silver remains unchanged

Meanwhile, the rate of silver stayed unchanged in the local market. It is being sold at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams.

It last changed on January 7 after being static for 45 days.

