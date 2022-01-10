Gold remains unchanged in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today (Monday) remained unchanged as it is being sold at Rs126,200 per tola.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, 24k-gold increased by $2 per ounce as the bullion price settled at $1,800.

The gold rate experienced a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It ascended to a price of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26.

The 10-gram of gold is being sold at Rs108,196 on January 10.

Silver remains unchanged

Meanwhile, the Silver rate also remained unchanged in the local market. It is being sold at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams.

It last changed on January 7 after being static on the same price for 45 days.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.