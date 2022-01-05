Gold rate increases in Pakistan, global markets

The gold rate Wednesday jumped by Rs100 per tola to Rs126,250 in Pakistan. It has increased by Rs200 in the past two days.

In the international market, 24k-gold surged by $17 per ounce to settle at $1,820, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

The precious commodity remained extremely volatile in the global markets amid the Omicron outbreak. It recorded a sharp drop of $22 on January 4.

Gold reached an all-time high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It jumped to a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs86 and it was sold at Rs108,239 on January 5.

Silver price

Meanwhile, silver price in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last changed on November 22.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.