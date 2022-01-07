Gold rate slides in Pakistan, international markets

The gold rate in Pakistan today (Friday) decreased by Rs50 per tola as the bullion price settled at Rs126,100. It has decreased by Rs150 in the past two days.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, 24k-gold dropped by $10 per ounce and is being sold at $1,791.

The gold rate experienced a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It ascended to a price of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26.

The rate of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs43 and it was sold at Rs108,110 on January 5.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the Silver rate changed after 45 days in the local market and it dropped by Rs10 per tola and Rs8.57 per 10 gram.

Silver is now being sold at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams.

It last changed on November 22, 2021.

