Gold price increase by Rs100 per tola

The gold price in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs100 per tola as it settled at Rs126,300 on Tuesday.

In the past three days, the precious metal has oscillated by Rs100 or Rs200 per tola. While in the global markets gold has seen sharp fluctuation.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market the price of the 24k-gold slide by $5 per ounce on Monday. It is now selling for $1,825.

Earlier, the precious commodity jumped by $27 in the past two days. It has been extremely volatile amid the slow global economic growth since the Omicron outbreak.

Gold is considered the world’s recognized safe-haven but it has been extremely volatile since the pandemic started and the trend became more apparent with the spread of COVID variants.

It reached an all-time high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. Gold jumped to a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal increased by Rs86 and it was sold at Rs108,282 on January 3.

Silver price

On the other hand, for the past 42 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last saw a change on November 22, 2021.

