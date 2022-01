The gold price Thursday jumped by Rs200 per tola to Rs125,200 in Pakistan.

In the international market the 24kt gold rate per ounce surged by $6 to settle at $1,817. The price of 10 gram 24kt gold increased by Rs171 to sell at Rs107,338.

Silver rates

Meanwhile, the silver rates in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 for 24kt per ounce and Rs1,243.14 for 10 grams.