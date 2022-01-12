Gold drops Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

The gold rate Wednesday recorded a drop of Rs300 per tola, taking the precious metal to Rs125,700 in Pakistan.

However, in the international market, it gained by $11 per ounce. Gold recorded an increase of $20 in three days.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, 24k-gold is now selling at $1,818 per ounce.

The precious commodity hit a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It reached to a peak of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26.

Ten grams of gold dropped by Rs258 to trade at Rs107,767 on January 12.

Silver rate

Meanwhile, the rate of silver stayed unchanged in the local market. It is being sold at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams.

It last changed on January 7 after being static for 45 days.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.