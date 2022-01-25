FBR restores PIA bank accounts following Tarin’s firefighting

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Federal Board of Revenue or FBR on Tuesday froze 50 bank accounts of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in different cities for not paying excise duty it collected on air tickets. The accounts have now been restored after an intervention from Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to avoid a crisis.

“PIA collected Rs4 billion in Federal Excise Duty on tickets but did not pay it to the FBR for two years,” an FBR official said adding that Rs460 million has been recovered through frozen accounts of PIA.

The FBR was adamant to keep the accounts frozen "until the PIA becomes responsible for the remaining amount," according to spokesman Asad Tahir.

A PIA spokesperson, on the other hand, denied all allegations, saying the PIA has cleared Rs4.1 billion dues in 2021 despite a hard time with Covid-19 related restrictions.

The spokesperson also said that FBR's move to freeze the accounts was in violation of a cabinet decision to withhold the amount until the reforms are completed.

The spokesperson said that the move would tarnish the reputation of national flag carrier.

Later, Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin intervened by making phone calls to the FBR chairman and the CEO of PIA.

He directed them to meet and fix the issue.

The accounts were restored after the meeting between PIA CEO Arshad Malik and the FBR chairman.

Malik told SAMAA TV after the meeting that he had held fruitful discussion with the FBR chairman and the issue would be resolved by Wednesday morning.

The PIA CEO commended indepth coverage by SAMAA TV.

Shortly afterwards, an FBR spokesperson confirmed that the accounts had been restored.