Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee marginally gains after drop

The value of the Pakistani rupee continued to fluctuate in the interbank market against the US dollar and it recorded a slight increase a day after dropping by 24 paisas.

The local currency Wednesday appreciated by 0.01% in the interbank market, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. It increased by a paisa and traded at Rs176.75.

On December 29, 2021, the US dollar jumped to an all-time high of Rs178.24 in the interbank market and a peak of Rs180.30 in the open market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the greenback dropped by 20 paisas and is selling at Rs178.80 on Wednesday.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 5, 2022

Currency Buying Selling USD 178.30 178.80 Saudi Riyal 46.80 47.30 UAE Dirham 49.00 50.00 UK Pound 238.00 240.00 Euro 198.70 200.70 Japanese Yen 1.50 1.52 AUD 126.50 128.00 CAD 137.50 139.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

The Pakistani currency recorded a drop of Rs2.98 in December, breaking all records each day.

It was being expected that loan amounts from Saudi Arabia and Asian Development Bank would ease the pressure on the currency. However, the currency has been extremely volatile amid the widening trade deficit.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $20.74b in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b in November – the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Data suggests that the situation is likely to remain unchanged. Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million every day.