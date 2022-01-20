Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee drops for third consecutive days

The greenback rose by 10 paisas in open market

Posted: Jan 20, 2022
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The value of the US dollar in Pakistan continued to surge for the third consecutive session on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback appreciated 0.15% and recorded a gain of 27 paisas. The dollar traded at Rs176.49 in the interbank market on January 20.

Meanwhile, in the open market, it rose by 10 paisas and settled at Rs177.80.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 20, 2022

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 177.30177.80 
Saudi Riyal 46.75 47.25 
UAE Dirham 48.5049.20 
UK Pound 239.00 241.50 
Euro 199.00 201.00 
Japanese Yen 1.51 1.53 
AUD 126.00 127.50 
CAD 140.00 141.50 
Chinese Yuan 26.50 27.50

Currency Dealers Association General Secretary Zafar Paracha said that the increase in dollar rates has been caused by payments made for imports in the last two days.

The pressure on the Pakistani currency is expected to be released after receiving a $1b loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zafar Paracha has termed higher remittances in December 2021 a “good sign” for the economy. He said that the dollar is expected to go down by Rs2 once the loan is passed after the IMF review on January 28.

