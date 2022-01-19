Dollar continues to gain for second consecutive day

The value of Pakistani rupee continued to slide against the US dollar on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.02% in the interbank market and recorded a decrease of 4 paisas.

The dollar rose by 30 paisas in two days and was traded at Rs176.22 on January 19.

The Pakistani rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs178.24 in the interbank and Rs180.30 in the open market on December 29, 2021.

On the other hand, in the open market, the greenback is being sold at Rs177.70.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 19, 2022

Currency Buying Selling USD 177.20 177.70 Saudi Riyal 46.60 47.00 UAE Dirham 48.00 49.00 UK Pound 238.00 241.00 Euro 198.30 200.80 Japanese Yen 1.50 1.52 AUD 125.00 127.00 CAD 139.50 141.50 Chinese Yuan 26.50 28.00

In December last year, the local currency had been extremely volatile amid the widening trade deficit and lost Rs2.98, breaking all records each day.

Currency Dealers Association General Secretary Zafar Paracha said that payments made for imports in the last two days have caused the increase in dollar rates but a 0.02% increase is nominal and “nothing to worry” about.

Ease of pressure has been expected on the Pakistani currency after receiving a $1b loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zafar Paracha has termed higher remittances in December 2021 a “good sign” for the economy. The dollar, he said, is expected to drop by Rs2 once the loan trench is released after the IMF review on January 28.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.