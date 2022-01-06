Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Customs seizes drugs worth Rs1.34b at Torkham border

They were being smuggled to Pakistan

Posted: Jan 6, 2022
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Customs seized smuggled goods worth Rs1.34 billion at the Torkham border on Wednesday, January 5. Contraband items (narcotics) valuing Rs1.34 billion in two separate actions were confiscated. They were being smuggled to Pakistan through Torkham, the Federal Board of Revenue confirmed. They contained heroin weighing 35kgs and Methamphetamine (ice drugs) weighing 17.4kgs valuing Rs550 million. Upon credible information, a Customs Vigilance Team was deployed to detect the suspected vehicle. The suspected vehicle arrived at Torkham Customs Station and remained parked. The Vigilance Team waited for handlers to arrive, however, no one approached the vehicle. The Customs cut open the fuel tank in Peshawar to find another tank that was separately welded especially for the concealment of drugs. Similarly, in another action, Pakistan Customs seized a huge cache of 113 heroine powder bags weighing 80kgs. Their worth was estimated at Rs790 million. The vehicle carrying the smuggled items was flagged as "suspicious" by the staff of the Appraisement collectorate. During a thorough examination, concealed cavities were discovered in the fuel tank and frame of the vehicle. “Drivers of the vehicles have been arrested and FIR has been lodged in both cases. Further investigation on the matters is underway,” a notification added.
