Monday, January 3, 2022
Samaa TV
Money

Currency rates: Dollar remains unchanged in open market

Banks closed for public dealing on January 3

Posted: Jan 3, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Photo: AFP

In the open market, the US dollar remained unchanged and traded at Rs178.50 on Monday.

The value of the Pakistani rupee ended the year 2021 on a positive note as it recorded an appreciation of 0.57% on the last trading session in the interbank market.

The local currency recorded the highest single-day recovery in 32 sessions on December 31 and closed at Rs176.51.

In December, the Pakistani currency remained extremely volatile and the value of the greenback surged by Rs2.98, breaking all records.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 3, 2022

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 178.00178.50 
Saudi Riyal 46.70 47.30 
UAE Dirham 48.50 49.50 
UK Pound 236.00 239.00 
Euro 198.50 200.50 
Japanese Yen 1.49 1.51 
AUD 125.50 127.00 
CAD 137.00 139.00 
Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

In Pakistan, all banks remained closed for public dealing on Monday as per the announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The day was observed as a “bank holiday”. The central bank, too, was closed.

According to the statement, however, employees of banks, Development Finance Institutes and Micro Finance Banks were to work as usual.

