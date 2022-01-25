Changan Pakistan jacks up Alsvin and Karvaan prices

Changan Pakistan has increased prices of their different variants as the company follows in the footsteps of other car manufacturers.

The federal government increased Federal Excise Duty (FED) on vehicles in the mini-budget and, consequently, Pak Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, KIA and DFSK have already increased car prices.

A Changan dealer said that the new prices have taken effect from January 15. The new rates will also be applicable on all partial and full payment orders made before January 15.

The prices have been increased by a minimum of Rs65,000 and a maximum of Rs130,000.

Changan Alsvin

Changan Alsvin 1.3L M/T Comfort has witnessed an increase of Rs65,000 and it is now available at Rs2.48 million.

The price of Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort rose Rs70,000 to Rs2.74 million.

The price of Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere has gone up by Rs75,000. This variant will now be selling for Rs2.93 million.

Alsvin is the most popular model from Changan in Pakistan.

Changan Karvaan

Changaan Karvaan MPV saw a jump of Rs120,000, taking the price to Rs1.79 million.

The price of Karvaan MPV Plus has increased by Rs130,000. The new price is Rs1.94 million.

However, the price of Changan M9 Loader Pickup has remained unchanged at Rs1.5 million.

The company had increased the prices of Alsvin variants by Rs120,000 in August but had to withdraw the decision after intervention from the government .

However, car prices in Pakistan witnessed a new wave of hike in November and almost all automakers announced the revised prices in wake of rising shipping costs and depreciating value of the rupee.

Changan Pakistan increased prices by up to Rs275,000 in November.

Why did the car companies jack up prices?

A Changan dealer said that the car companies have passed on the burden of increased taxes to customers.

He says if the dollar rate appreciates, the auto sector may see another price hike.

Car dealers expected that sales may drop due to an increase in prices as the price hikes caused potential customers’ buying power to go down.

“The company increased car prices by up to Rs405,000 in the last two months,” a dealer said.

On the other hand, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairperson Muhammad Sabir Shaikh said that cash sales may be affected on account of the price hike, as customers who make cash sales will look at some of the main factors that can affect their purchasing power.

“Currently, the company is delivering cars to customers within a month,” says Shaikh.

According to sources, the documentation process of imported cars takes a long time, due to which fewer imported cars are entering the country and the carmakers are taking advantage of the shortage of imported cars by increasing prices.