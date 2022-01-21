Can the interest rate be increased once again?

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will decide on the interest rates at the monetary policy meeting on Monday, January 24. A majority of experts believe the interest rate will remain unchanged.

The central bank would hold its monetary policy committee meeting to decide the interest rates for the next 45 days.

Financial experts have been anticipating the interest rate to stay unchanged or increase, saying a decrease in the interest rate is highly unlikely amid rampant inflation in the country.

The SBP has followed a strict monetary policy for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021-22, jacking up the interest rates to 275 points or 2.75% from July to December.

The interest rate currently stands at 9.75% after two major policy rate increases.

According to a survey conducted by Top Line Securities, 60% of the 84 participating financial experts have said that they do not see a change in the interest rate while 40% of the respondents said they think that the interest rate would go up. Out of these 40% experts, at least 18% anticipated a 25 points rise and 12% saw a 50 points increase.

Almost 84% of the experts also anticipated an increase in the interest rates before the end of the fiscal year 2022.

In a similar survey conducted by Arif Habib Securities, 71% of experts predicted no change in the interest rate in the upcoming policy rate announcement while 21% anticipated an increase of 50 points with another 5% predicting an increase of 75 points.

An increase of 100 points or 1% was predicted by 3% of the respondents.