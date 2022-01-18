Atlas Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sales drop in December

Atlas Honda and Suzuki recorded low sales in December 2021 as the weather became colder across the country, according to the data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The data reveals that Honda sold 115,080 units in December, showing a 10% decline on a month-on-month basis and a 3.4% increase on a year-on-year basis in December 2021. Suzuki sales also went down 4.5% to 3,115 units.

Motorcycle sales register a decline in winter months every year due to changing weather. However, there are other reasons as well.

Why did motorcycles sales go down?

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairperson Muhammad Sabir Shaikh said that farmers usually prefer to buy Honda motorcycles as big companies use fine quality material. “Farmers buy motorcycles when they sell crops in the market,” he added.

He further said that since no crops are sown in December, people don’t have money to buy Honda motorcycles. He expected that sales of the motorcycles will further go down in the next three months.

“Apart from that, people who live in urban areas have no buying power to purchase vehicles due to price hikes,” Shaikh added.

Shaikh said that Suzuki is facing a shortage of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits of motorcycles since the number of Covid cases are growing in Japan and the government is planning to impose restrictions. However, the cost of containers in the international market declined from $8000 to $6000.

He said that the demand for the motorcycles of big companies such as Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha has increased in the last two months amid the car price hike. “People don not prefer to buy Chinese motorcycles due to their low quality,” said Shaikh.

He revealed that although motorcycle manufacturers provide customers with a warranty on motorcycles for six months, manufacturers deny repairing motorcycles when customers contact them to claim a warranty.

Shaikh said that motorcycle manufacturers don’t get hefty margins like car manufacturers so they cannot repair the motorcycles in case of any fault. However, one of the motorcycle dealers said they give warranties on the engine and other parts of the body.

Motorcycles price hike

On November 3, Atlas Honda increased the price of its motorcycles for the seventh time by as much as Rs6,500.

The top-of-the-line CB150F Special is now available at Rs277,500.

Honda CD70, the highest selling motorcycle in the country, is selling for Rs94,900 after an increase of Rs4,000 and the price of CD70 Dream rose Rs5,000 to Rs101,500.

Motorcycle dealers at that time said that raw materials such as steel became expensive in the international market and the rise in the value of the US dollar also put pressure on the import bill.

On December 1, Yamaha YB125Z saw a price hike of Rs6,000 and it is now available at Rs190,000.

The prices of Yamaha YB125Z DX and YBR125 went up by Rs.7000. These variants are selling for Rs205,500 and Rs211,000, respectively.