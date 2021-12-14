Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
What’s behind the recent hike in car prices?

Find out reasons in this video

Posted: Dec 14, 2021
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Every car manufacturer in the country increased prices in November 2021. KIA Motors and Toyota jacked up prices by Rs500,000 and 580,000 respectively. Suzuki, Honda, Proton, Changan then followed the suite.

Automotive experts say that the rising value of the US Dollar, increasing prices of spare parts in the international markets and a shortage of shipping containers are the reasons for the price hike.

Buyers should expect a further increase in prices in 2022 if the US Dollar’s value continues to rise.

