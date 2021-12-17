US dollar surpasses Rs178 mark in interbank market

The US dollar continued its hawkish trend in the interbank market against the Pakistani rupee on Friday. The value of the local currency slumped to an all-time low and surpassed Rs178 mark.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistani rupee depreciated 0.03% and recorded a decrease of 6 paisas. The trading session closed at Rs178.04.

In the past 17 days, the value of the greenback has been increased by Rs2.76.

It was being expected that Pakistani currency will recover once the country receives the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia. On December 6, the currency had recovered 29 paisas but since then it has struggled despite the new monetary policy announcement earlier this week.

Last month, PM’s aide on finance Shaukat Tarin said that the government was considering a number of measures to check the fall. He blamed “speculations” for the devaluation of the local currency and said that it was undervalued by Rs10 per US dollar.

However, in the open market the rupee remained stable and traded at Rs180.70 per US dollar.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 17, 2021

Currency Buying Selling USD 180.20 180.70 Saudi Riyal 47.20 47.70 UAE Dirham 50.00 50.50 UK Pound 235.50 238.00 Euro 200.00 202.00 Japanese Yan 1.54 1.56 AUD 126.50 128.00 CAD 138.00 140.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Trade deficit

Experts have pegged the pressure on the local currency to the rising trade deficit of the country.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $20.74b in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b in November – the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Data suggests that the situation is likely to remain unchanged, Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million every day.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

Currency Dealers

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value of greenback continues to rise in the interbank market and also affects the open market.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association General Secretary Zafar Paracha said that the value of the dollar is being raised artificially.

The currency dealers claimed that as per the conditions set by the IMF, the SBP can no longer interfere in the currency market and banks and currency dealers have been taking advantage of the situation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.