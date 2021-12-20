US dollar remains stable in Pakistan

The Pakistani rupee was unable to rebound in the interbank market on the first day of trading in the week. The US dollar had jumped to an all-time high to cross Rs178 on December 17.

In December, the value of the greenback surged Rs2.76, breaking all records.

The local currency remained stable Monday at Rs178.04, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

However, in the open market the rupee recovered 70 paisas and traded at Rs180.00 per US dollar.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 20, 2021

Currency Buying Selling USD 179.20 180.00 Saudi Riyal 47.00 47.50 UAE Dirham 49.00 50.00 UK Pound 233.00 236.00 Euro 199.00 201.00 Japanese Yan 1.53 1.55 AUD 124.00 126.00 CAD 136.00 138.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Trade deficit

Experts have pegged the pressure on the local currency to the rising trade deficit of the country.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $20.74b in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b in November – the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Data suggests that the situation is likely to remain unchanged; Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million every day.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

Currency dealers

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value of greenback continues to rise in the interbank market and also affects the open market.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association General Secretary Zafar Paracha said that the value of the dollar is being raised artificially.

The currency dealers claimed that as per the conditions set by the IMF, the SBP can no longer interfere in the currency market and banks and currency dealers have been taking advantage of the situation.

