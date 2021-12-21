The joke’s on you Karachi, world’s sixth cheapest city

Every year the Economist Intelligence Unit prepares a ranking report for the Worldwide Cost of Living 2021. It compares how expensive it is to live in 173 major cities across the world.

This year it found that inflation rose the fastest compared to the past five years. The pandemic is to blame. It increased 3.5%, compared to just 1.9% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2019.

This means that living in major cities got more expensive during the spread of Coronavirus. The inflation went up because global supply chains were disrupted. The Economist Intelligence Unit found that transport rose the most rapidly; the price of one litre of petrol went up 21% on average globally.

Data is gathered for local currency prices benchmarked to prices in NYC.

So, no Pakistanis may be going there any time soon, but Tel Aviv topped the EIU list for the first time ever as the most expensive city to live in the world.

Buying groceries, getting around, buying property are all the most expensive in this city.

“Tel Aviv topped the rankings this year, mainly because the Israeli currency, the shekel, has appreciated, making local costs more expensive when translated into US-dollar terms,” said the report. It explained that the city’s rise mainly reflects the soaring currency, buoyed against the dollar by Israel’s successful covid-19 vaccine rollout. “The country’s strong current-account surplus, attractiveness to foreign technology investors and sound fundamentals keep the shekel strong.”

Rome in Italy became cheaper to live in, especially for groceries and clothing.

The EIU found that just like last year, Tehran in Iran became more expensive to live in, mostly because the US sanctions were reimposed leading to shortages of goods and rising import prices.

Damascus in Syria and Tripoli in Libya are among the cheapest cities in the world. Both face a number of economic and political challenges. And Karachi comes in sixth. But if you asked people living in Karachi, the rate of inflation has cut into their budgets like never before.

The index is benchmarked against prices in New York City. Prices have globally risen for cigarettes and personal care products. Food and clothing prices went up, but less so.

The cheapest cities are mainly in the Middle East and Africa.

The Worldwide Cost of Living is a twice-yearly survey (for 30 years) conducted by the EIU to compare more than 400 individual prices across over 200 products and services in 173 cities. Data are collected each March and September. They are then compiled into an index by its team of economists for publication in June and December.