Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Thai ‘s lottery drives clandestine betting business in Pakistan

Govt decision to abolish several prize bonds plays key role

Posted: Dec 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Thailand is a major tourist attraction not just because of its beaches but also for its famous lotteries.

There are a lot of people in Pakistan who share a keen interest in lotteries, gambling and betting. The law and religious restrictions do not permit the three “evils” in the country.

Hence, prize bonds are the only legal option for some people to try luck at multiplying their money, but things have changed lately. The prize bonds business witnessed a decline after the government discontinued many premium prize bonds.

The situation has allowed another clandestine business to grow, betting linked to the Thai lottery.

lottery Pakistan
 
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries 'till further orders'
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee slumps to a new low
Pakistan forex reserves jacked up $2.6b after Saudi injection
FBR seizes illicit cigarettes worth Rs21m
Weekly inflation hits 18.58% as prices of 19 items increase
ADB approves $385 million loan for KP's urban development project
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets
Thai 's lottery drives clandestine betting business in Pakistan
