Thai ‘s lottery drives clandestine betting business in Pakistan

Thailand is a major tourist attraction not just because of its beaches but also for its famous lotteries.

There are a lot of people in Pakistan who share a keen interest in lotteries, gambling and betting. The law and religious restrictions do not permit the three “evils” in the country.

Hence, prize bonds are the only legal option for some people to try luck at multiplying their money, but things have changed lately. The prize bonds business witnessed a decline after the government discontinued many premium prize bonds.

The situation has allowed another clandestine business to grow, betting linked to the Thai lottery.

