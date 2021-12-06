Saudi Arabia loan: Rupee makes a comeback

Dollar’s winning streak against the rupee halted Monday morning. The greenback dropped by Rs1 in both the inter-bank and open currency markets.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar depreciated to Rs175.5 and Rs178.5 in the interbank and open currency market, respectively.

Experts cite the development to the $3 billion loan package that Pakistan received from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The amount has been deposited with the central bank, increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Last week, dollar reached an all-time high of Rs176.77 after rupee depreciated by 0.20% in the interbank market. Economists blamed the widening trade deficit for the downfall.

Foreign exchange reserves

On November 26, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $27.5million leaving SBP and commercial banks with $22.5 billion in reserves. Out of this, $6.49 billion are held by commercial banks.

The decline in reserves was primarily because of the repayment of the country’s debts. This put the external account under pressure and widened the current account deficit.

The aid from Saudi Arabia has now increased the central bank’s reserves by $3 billion.

IMF loan programme

The International Monetary Fund has agreed to provide Pakistan a $6 billion loan which, too, has impacted the dollar rate in the country.

Pakistan is expected to receive the next tranche of Rs1.59 billion by the end of January after approval from IMF’s executive board. This will increase the reserves as well as the value of rupee.

The new tranche will increase Pakistan’s total debt to $3.27 billion.