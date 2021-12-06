Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samsung’s Karachi TV lineup plant starts production

50,000 units to be produced annually

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Samsung Electronics’ first TV lineup plant in Karachi has become operational.

Advisor to PM on Trade and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood tweted this on Monday.

The plant has been established in collaboration with R&R Industries Pvt Ltd.

“Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets,” the advisor said. The production capacity will be doubled to 100,000 within two years.

Earlier in September, the trade advisor had revealed Samsung Electronics was in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with a local partner in Karachi.

He said that it was a vindication of ministry of commerce’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialisation via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives.

Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan

SAMAA Money had reported in July that Lucky Motor Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Limited, is looking to bring Samsung to Pakistan and manufacture the company’s smartphones.

The company is currently manufacturing and selling Kia cars mainly. Kia is a South Korean company, so is Samsung.

According to a notification, LMC has recently entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., for producing Samsung branded mobile devices in Pakistan.

