Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Power tariff likely to be increased by Rs4.33 per unit

Price increased on account of fuel price adjustment for November

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
The per-unit costs of non-hydel power generation for the month were: Diesel – Rs27.20 per unitFurnace Oil – Rs20.27 per unitLNG – Rs17.26 per unit Electricity from Iran was imported at Rs13.35 per unit. The line losses are calculated at 20 paisas per unit. The hearing, on the request from the CPPA, will be held on December 29. In case the national regulator approves the application, electricity consumers will have to bear a burden of over Rs40 billion. Earlier this month, Nepra had increased the electricity tariff by Rs4.74 per unit. According to a notification issued by the authority, electricity prices were increased on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of October. The additional charges will be adjusted in the bill for December. Expensive electricity will, consequently, impose an additional burden of more than Rs60 billion on consumers. The increase will not apply to K-electric consumers. Fuel Charges Adjustment is a component of the electricity tariff. The tariff or price of electricity includes charges for fuel (furnace oil) used in electricity generation. The price taken at the time of billing varies over the course of the month because of changes in international oil prices. It can increase or decrease, which needs adjustment. The Fuel Charges Adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to do this and recover any legitimate increase in fuel cost.
The Central Power Purchasing Agency or CPPA has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority or Nepra to increase the per-unit price of electricity by Rs2.65 on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of November.

The CPPA has said that the production cost of electricity in November was Rs3.73 while the reference fuel cost for the period was Rs8.07 per unit.

The per-unit costs of non-hydel power generation for the month were:

  • Diesel – Rs27.20 per unit
  • Furnace Oil – Rs20.27 per unit
  • LNG – Rs17.26 per unit

Electricity from Iran was imported at Rs13.35 per unit. The line losses are calculated at 20 paisas per unit.

The hearing, on the request from the CPPA, will be held on December 29.

In case the national regulator approves the application, electricity consumers will have to bear a burden of over Rs40 billion.

Earlier this month, Nepra had increased the electricity tariff by Rs4.74 per unit.

According to a notification issued by the authority, electricity prices were increased on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of October. The additional charges will be adjusted in the bill for December.

Expensive electricity will, consequently, impose an additional burden of more than Rs60 billion on consumers. The increase will not apply to K-electric consumers.

Fuel Charges Adjustment is a component of the electricity tariff. The tariff or price of electricity includes charges for fuel (furnace oil) used in electricity generation. The price taken at the time of billing varies over the course of the month because of changes in international oil prices. It can increase or decrease, which needs adjustment.

The Fuel Charges Adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to do this and recover any legitimate increase in fuel cost.

 
