Weekly inflation hits 18.58% as prices of 19 items increase

Consumers pay a lot more on electricity, fuel, cooking oil

Posted: Dec 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The inflation in the country has increased 18.58% in the first week of the current month (December 3 to December 9) compared to the same period from the last year after 19 items including electricity, LPG, cooking oil, petrol and diesel witnessed a significant price increase, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, compared to the previous week (November 26 to December 2) inflation decreased slightly, albeit 0.07%.

Compared to previous year, consumers paid 75.32% more on electricity, 65.43% more LPG, and 61.26% more on a five litre pack of cooking oil 5. The vegetable ghee 1 kg increased 58.14%, mustard oil 55.29%, vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg 55.25%, washing soap 45.85%, petrol 44.35%, diesel 34.93%, gents sandal 33.37% and chilies powdered 33.00%.

On the other hand, consumers bought onions 31.99% cheaper than the previous year, tomatoes 27.61%,  pulse moong 25.03%, potatoes 17.64%, chicken 12.80% and eggs 6.28% cheaper.

Compared to the preceding week, the prices of tomatoes (13.37%), chicken (10.59%), potatoes (4.48%),  LPG (2.96%), sugar (1.03%),  gur (0.51%), wheat flour (0.46%), mustard Oil (0.27%) and eggs (0.26%) have come down.

In other words, while LPG and mustard oil became cheaper compared to the preceding week, they were sold at much higher prices compared to last year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) issues weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) as well as monthly inflation data.

According to PBS, in November inflation rose to 11.5% from 9.5%, the highest spike in 20 months.

