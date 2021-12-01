Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s November exports jump 33% to record high

PM’s aide says data on imports will be shared soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV/File

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has announced Wednesday that Pakistan’s exports increased to a record high of $2.9 billion in November this year.

It is a 33% YoY increase as the country exported goods and services $2.174 billion worth in November 2020. The adviser posted the latest figures on Twitter and said the data on imports will be shared “shortly”.

“During the first five months of this financial year our [Pakistan’s] exports increased by 27% to $12.365 billion as compared to $9.747 billion during the same period last year,” he added.

The advisor shared that the export figures surpassed the government export target of $2.6 billion. On a monthly basis, exports were up 18% as compared to $2.466 billion in October.

To enhance the export base, the government has set a target of $38 billion for exports of goods and services for the ongoing fiscal year.

According to analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh, inflation has been recorded globally in the commodity prices that impacted Pakistan’s exports. “Pakistan has been exporting expensive goods which led to an increase in the export revenue that increased the export value,” he said.

He added that the increase in exports could be “artificial” because once the commodity prices plummet it will bring down the export revenue.

Analyst Raza Jafari said that Pakistan’s exports rely on its textile products mostly. “There may be a seasonal increase in purchases of these products in the world,” he added. ۔

He termed the increase in export volume a positive sign for the economy.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
exports pakistan economy
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan’s November exports jump 33% to record high, Pakistan's exports, Pakistan's export record
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price plunges in Pakistan
Gold price plunges in Pakistan
Pakistani rupee regains against US dollar after hitting all-time low
Pakistani rupee regains against US dollar after hitting all-time low
Pakistani kinnows about to lose juice in international market
Pakistani kinnows about to lose juice in international market
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan
Real estate agents: Register with FBR or lose business
Real estate agents: Register with FBR or lose business
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee on a winning streak
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee on a winning streak
Light at the end of tunnel: Locally produced PROTON SAGA...
Light at the end of tunnel: Locally produced PROTON SAGA delivery starts to dealerships
Gold rate gains Rs200 in Pakistan
Gold rate gains Rs200 in Pakistan
Pakistan’s November exports jump 33% to record high
Pakistan’s November exports jump 33% to record high
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.