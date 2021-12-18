Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Pakistan’s imports are sautéed in palm oil, weighed in gold

Imports of cars, petroleum produced more than doubled

Posted: Dec 18, 2021
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: AFP/File

Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) has released the import data for the first five months of fiscal year 2022. It shows that Pakistan imported palm oil worth $1.52 billion, and gold worth $8.8m.

The total imports stood at $33.01 billion, 69.57% more than the same period in 2020. 

The bulk of import bill was due to the import of petroleum products which amounted to $8.9 billion, followed by machinery $4.8 billion, and food items worth $4.01 billion.

Petroleum imports more than doubled and an increase of 112% was registered. The imports of car increased 150% with the country spending $81 million on imported vehicles.

In the same period, Pakistan’s exports stood at $12.36 billion and the trade deficit was recorded at $20.64 billion. 

Among the food items, Pakistan imported wheat worth $34 million, tea worth $24.34 million, and spices worth $10.71 million. 

Other imports include mobile phones worth $85.67 million, and iron and steel worth $1.25 billion. 

The PSB earlier released only the trade deficit data, showing that the trade deficit in November 2021 stood at $5.10 billion. This is the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Now, it has provided the break down of the imports.

The data for exports showed that exports have grown by 27% in the first five months of current fiscal year (July-November).

This data was also tweeted by the Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. 

imports trade
 
