Pakistan’s imports are sautéed in palm oil, weighed in gold

Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) has released the import data for the first five months of fiscal year 2022. It shows that Pakistan imported palm oil worth $1.52 billion, and gold worth $8.8m.

The total imports stood at $33.01 billion, 69.57% more than the same period in 2020.

The bulk of import bill was due to the import of petroleum products which amounted to $8.9 billion, followed by machinery $4.8 billion, and food items worth $4.01 billion.

Petroleum imports more than doubled and an increase of 112% was registered. The imports of car increased 150% with the country spending $81 million on imported vehicles.

In the same period, Pakistan’s exports stood at $12.36 billion and the trade deficit was recorded at $20.64 billion.

Among the food items, Pakistan imported wheat worth $34 million, tea worth $24.34 million, and spices worth $10.71 million.

Other imports include mobile phones worth $85.67 million, and iron and steel worth $1.25 billion.

The PSB earlier released only the trade deficit data, showing that the trade deficit in November 2021 stood at $5.10 billion. This is the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Now, it has provided the break down of the imports.

The data for exports showed that exports have grown by 27% in the first five months of current fiscal year (July-November).

This data was also tweeted by the Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.