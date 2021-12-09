Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar

The value of the Pakistani rupee has been under immense pressure against the US dollar. It recorded a decrease of another 18 paisas in the interbank market on Thursday.

The greenback appreciated by 10% and traded at Rs.177.61.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar fluctuated Thursday morning and surpassed the Rs178 mark but the trading session closed at Rs179.70.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 9, 2021:

Currency Buying Selling USD 179.20 179.70 Saudi Riyal 47.10 47.70 UAE Dirham 49.00 50.00 UK Pound 233.00 236.00 Euro 200.00 202.00 Japanese Yan 1.53 1.55 AUD 129.00 130.50 CAD 139.00 140.50 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

It was being expected that Pakistani currency will recover after the country receives the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia. However, it didn’t put a floor under the sliding currency.

Reason behind the dollar’s hawkish trend

The experts have pegged the pressure on the local currency to the rising trade deficit of the country.

Last month, Pakistan’s imports data revealed that in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 the trade deficit ballooned to $20.74b. In the month of November, imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b. This is the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

According to day-to-day data, the situation is likely to remain unchanged as currently, Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million.

The $160 million gap is being blamed for the rising demand for the dollar. Analyzing the remittances, on the other hand, Pakistan has been receiving upto $90 million on daily basis, based on the official figures the day-to-day deficit stands at $70 million.

The government has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value is rising in the interbank market and impacting the open market.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association’s general secretary, Zafar Paracha, said that the value of the dollar is being raised artificially.

The currency dealers claimed that as per the IMF’s condition, the SBP cannot interfere in the currency market unlike before; banks and currency dealers have been taking advantage.

