Pakistani rupee stable against US dollar

The value of the Pakistani rupee has finally halted the losing streak against the US dollar. Since December 1, it has declined by Rs2.60, breaking all previous records with each passing day.

The greenback depreciated Tuesday by 0.01% in the interbank market and lost a paisa against the Pakistani rupee, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. The trading session closed at Rs177.88.

Economic experts had been predicting that the Pakistani currency will recover once the country receives the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia. However, it didn’t put a floor under the sliding rupee and continued to be on slippery ground in five consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar surpassed the Rs180 mark and jumped to an all-time high of Rs.180.70.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 14, 2021.

Currency Buying Selling USD 180.20 180.70 Saudi Riyal 47.30 47.80 UAE Dirham 50.00 50.50 UK Pound 235.00 237.50 Euro 200.50 202.50 Japanese Yan 1.54 1.56 AUD 125.50 127.00 CAD 138.00 140.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Pakistan’s trade deficit has been blamed for the immense pressure on the local currency.

In November, Pakistan’s imports data revealed that in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 the trade deficit ballooned to $20.74b. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b. This is the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

According to day-to-day data, the situation is likely to remain unchanged as currently, Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million.

The $160 million gap is being blamed for the rising demand for the dollar. Analyzing the remittances, on the other hand, Pakistan has been receiving upto $90 million on daily basis, based on the official figures the day-to-day deficit stands at $70 million.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value is rising in the interbank market and impacting the open market.

