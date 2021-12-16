Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan rupee remains stable against US dollar

It plunged to Rs180.70 in open market

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File/ SAMAA TV

The value of the Pakistani rupee Thursday remained stable in the interbank market a day after hitting an all-time low of Rs177.98. 

The local currency has slumped by Rs2.70 in the past 16 days. The rupee has been under immense pressure amid Pakistan’s widening trade deficit.

However, in the open market, the Pakistani rupee once again plunged to the record low of Rs180.70.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 16, 2021

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 180.20180.70 
Saudi Riyal 47.25 47.75 
UAE Dirham 49.50 50.50 
UK Pound 235.50 238.00 
Euro 199.80 202.30 
Japanese Yan 1.53 1.55 
AUD 126.50 128.00 
CAD 138.00 139.50 
Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00 

Earlier this week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) jacked up the interest rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 9.75% in a monetary policy announcement.

Economic experts and currency dealers have been disappointed with the local currency’s volatility as the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia didn’t put a floor under the sliding rupee.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $20.74b in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b in November – the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Data suggests that the situation is likely to remain unchanged, Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million every day.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, says importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value is rising in the interbank market and impacting the open market.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Petrol, diesel prices slashed by Rs5
Petrol, diesel prices slashed by Rs5
Prize bonds encashment deadline draws close
Prize bonds encashment deadline draws close
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets
Dollar inches close to hit Rs178 mark
Dollar inches close to hit Rs178 mark
Pakistan rupee remains stable against US dollar
Pakistan rupee remains stable against US dollar
Gold surges in Pakistan, global markets
Gold surges in Pakistan, global markets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.