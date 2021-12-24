Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Pakistan receives $300 million loan from ADB

It will strengthen forex reserves, stabilise exchange rate

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
Photo: AFP

Pakistan has finally received the $300 million loan from the Asian Development Bank for energy sector reforms, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayun confirmed Friday. The money has been deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan, increasing Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. "Minister Omar Ayub Khan acknowledged receipt of US$ 300 million from Pakistan ADB for Energy Sector Reforms. It will also help to strengthen forex reserves and stabilize the exchange rate," the Economic Affair Division tweeted. Minister @OmarAyubKhan acknowledged receipt of US$ 300 million from @PakistanADB for Energy Sector Reforms. It will also help to strengthen forex reserves & stabilize exchange rate. @FinMinistryPak @StateBank_Pak @RadioPakistan @appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial— Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) December 24, 2021 It stated that the approval of the program shows that International Financial Institutions and Multilateral Development Banks still have trust in Pakistan. The loan, which was approved on December 10, will support financial, technical, and governance reforms to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector and improve its financial sustainability. Pakistan's current account deficit The government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, has repeatedly emphasised increasing exports in the country to balance the current accounts. He has called it the biggest challenge the country is facing today. Earlier this week, data sets shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed that Pakistan’s current account deficit has hit $7 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22. According to the SBP, the current account deficit increased from $5.17 billion to $7 billion in July-November, compared to $1.64 billion in the same period last year. The increase has been blamed on rising imports. A trade deficit is usually covered by international aid, foreign investment, and remittances. Economists say the unavailability of containers and rising shipping costs were also among the reasons for the rising imports bill. 
