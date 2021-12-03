Pakistan gold price climbs for third consecutive day

Gold price in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs350 per tola Friday, taking the per tola rate of the precious metal to Rs124,600.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, price in the international market plummeted by $4 per ounce. 24k-gold is now selling at $1,773.

It recorded an overall decrease of $21 an ounce this week, whereas last week it slumped by $58.

However, gold continued to climb in Pakistan for the third consecutive day on Friday.

In the domestic market, the per 10-gram price of the precious commodity settled at Rs106,310 after gaining Rs300.

Gold recorded a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the silver price in Pakistan has not changed since November 22.

For the past 11 days, it is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

