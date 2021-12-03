Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan gold price climbs for third consecutive day

Silver remains unchanged

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Gold price in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs350 per tola Friday, taking the per tola rate of the precious metal to Rs124,600.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, price in the international market plummeted by $4 per ounce. 24k-gold is now selling at $1,773.

It recorded an overall decrease of $21 an ounce this week, whereas last week it slumped by $58.

However, gold continued to climb in Pakistan for the third consecutive day on Friday.

In the domestic market, the per 10-gram price of the precious commodity settled at Rs106,310 after gaining Rs300.

Gold recorded a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the silver price in Pakistan has not changed since November 22.

For the past 11 days, it is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price in Pakistan climbs, gold price in pakistan today, gold price in pakistan, gold rates in pakistan today, gold rates, gold price in karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
FBR increases property valuation rates across 40 cities including Karachi
FBR increases property valuation rates across 40 cities including Karachi
Gold shines in Pakistan as price goes up
Gold shines in Pakistan as price goes up
Investors lose Rs332 billion as PSX haemorrhages over 2,100 points
Investors lose Rs332 billion as PSX haemorrhages over 2,100 points
Historic deficit dwarfs record exports in November
Historic deficit dwarfs record exports in November
A list of every leader ever on PTI's economic team
A list of every leader ever on PTI’s economic team
Dollar rate: Another day, another record-low for Pakistani rupee
Dollar rate: Another day, another record-low for Pakistani rupee
Pakistan's circular debt increases by Rs139b
Pakistan’s circular debt increases by Rs139b
PSX tumbles for second consecutive day, loses 197 points
PSX tumbles for second consecutive day, loses 197 points
No subsidy for the poor on five essential items
No subsidy for the poor on five essential items
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.