Overseas Pakistanis send home $2.4 billion in November

$12.9b remittances in first five months of FY21-22
Remittances sent home by Pakistanis living abroad during the month of November reached $2.4billion.
According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, remittances sent by the workers abroad have remained over $2 billion mark since June 2020.
The remittances in the month of November increased by 0.6 per cent compared to corresponding month in 2020. However, on month-on-month basis, the remittances saw a decline of 6.6% from $2.7 billion in October.
|Country
|Amount
|Saudi Arabia
|$590 million
|UAE
|$452.5 million
|UK
|$305.8 million
|US
|$237.8 million
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been under immense pressure due to historic trade deficit. In November, the difference between imports and exports stood at $5.01.
According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on December 10, domestic foreign exchange reserves went up by $2.64 billion to stand at $18.65 billion while funds held by commercial banks increased to $6.5 billion, taking Pakistan’s cumulative forex reserves to $25.15 billion.
The increase came after Pakistan received $3 billion from the Saudi Fund for Development under an economic deal signed between the two countries.