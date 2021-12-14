Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Money

Overseas Pakistanis send home $2.4 billion in November

$12.9b remittances in first five months of FY21-22

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Remittances sent home by Pakistanis living abroad during the month of November reached $2.4billion.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, remittances sent by the workers abroad have remained over $2 billion mark since June 2020.

The remittances in the month of November increased by 0.6 per cent compared to corresponding month in 2020. However, on month-on-month basis, the remittances saw a decline of 6.6% from $2.7 billion in October. 

Where the most remittances came from

CountryAmount
Saudi Arabia$590 million
UAE$452.5 million
UK$305.8 million
US$237.8 million

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been under immense pressure due to historic trade deficit. In November, the difference between imports and exports stood at $5.01.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on December 10, domestic foreign exchange reserves went up by $2.64 billion to stand at $18.65 billion while funds held by commercial banks increased to $6.5 billion, taking Pakistan’s cumulative forex reserves to $25.15 billion.

The increase came after Pakistan received $3 billion from the Saudi Fund for Development under an economic deal signed between the two countries.

