Overseas Pakistanis send home $2.4 billion in November

Remittances sent home by Pakistanis living abroad during the month of November reached $2.4billion.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, remittances sent by the workers abroad have remained over $2 billion mark since June 2020.

The remittances in the month of November increased by 0.6 per cent compared to corresponding month in 2020. However, on month-on-month basis, the remittances saw a decline of 6.6% from $2.7 billion in October.

Where the most remittances came from

Country Amount Saudi Arabia $590 million UAE $452.5 million UK $305.8 million US $237.8 million

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been under immense pressure due to historic trade deficit. In November, the difference between imports and exports stood at $5.01.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on December 10, domestic foreign exchange reserves went up by $2.64 billion to stand at $18.65 billion while funds held by commercial banks increased to $6.5 billion, taking Pakistan’s cumulative forex reserves to $25.15 billion.

The increase came after Pakistan received $3 billion from the Saudi Fund for Development under an economic deal signed between the two countries.