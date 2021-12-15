Ogra proposes up to Rs11 per litre decrease petrol prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has proposed a decrease of up to Rs11 per litre in petrol prices for the next 15 days.

Ogra has sent a summary of its recommendations to the Finance Ministry. The new prices are announced after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan. The petrol rate for the upcoming fortnight will be revealed Wednesday evening.

Industry sources told SAMAA Money that they are expected a decrease of Rs11 and Rs9 in the prices of petrol and diesel, respectively.

Last month, too, Ogra had suggested cutting down the prices of petroleum products by Rs8. The government had, however, decided to keep the prices the same.

Ogra officials have confirmed that they have proposed another decrease this time but haven’t revealed the exact amount.

This will be the first price cut after September 1. Presently, petrol is being sold for Rs145.82 per litre across the country. The price of diesel is Rs142.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, the global market is currently witnessing a steady decline in the price of crude oil. In a month, the fuel rates have fallen from $80 per barrel to $72 per barrel.

JPMorgan, a multinational investment bank, has, on the other hand, predicted that the value of crude oil will reach $125 per barrel in 2022 and $150 per barrel in 2023.