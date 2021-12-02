Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

No subsidy for the poor on five essential items

ECC allows more people on Esaas cash programme

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) has deferred a decision on providing subsidy to the country’s poor on five essential items.

The ECC met under Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub on Wednesday and approved a summary for increasing the margins of oil marketing companies and dealers.

It also approved the summary presented by Ministry of National Food Security & Research to purchase 175,000 tonnes of imported wheat by the World Food Programme (WFP) from PASSCO’s stock for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, the ECC deferred decision on the Ministry of Industries’ demand for a Rs5.54 billion subsidy for November 2021 to December 2021 on five essential items.

The ministry had sought Rs1.5 billion for giving subsidy on wheat flour to sell it for Rs47.60 per kg, Rs1.7 billion for ghee to provide the commodity at Rs260 per kg and Rs2.3 billion for sugar to ensure its supply at Rs85 per kg. Another Rs30 million was sought for selling rice at subsidized rates and Rs53 million for selling pulses at prices marginally lower than market rates.

The Ministry of Finance says that despite receiving Rs50 billion in 3 years, the Utility Stores Corporation is facing financial crisis.

The ECC approved the second phase of inclusion of more beneficiaries in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, under which new beneficiaries will also be provided Rs12,000 on a first-come first-served basis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Economic Coordination Committee federal cabinet
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
economic coordination committee, ecc, pakistna economy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee on a winning streak
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee on a winning streak
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
PSX haemorrhages over 2,100 points day after economy-defying trade deficit
PSX haemorrhages over 2,100 points day after economy-defying trade deficit
Pakistan’s November exports jump 33% to record high
Pakistan’s November exports jump 33% to record high
Gold rate gains Rs200 in Pakistan
Gold rate gains Rs200 in Pakistan
Light at the end of tunnel: Locally produced PROTON SAGA...
Light at the end of tunnel: Locally produced PROTON SAGA delivery starts to dealerships
Historic deficit dwarfs record exports in November
Historic deficit dwarfs record exports in November
No subsidy for the poor on five essential items
No subsidy for the poor on five essential items
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.