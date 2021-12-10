No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries ’till further orders’

The Sui Southern Gas Company or SSGC has decided to suspend gas supply to all non-export industries in Sindh and Balochistan from December 11 onwards.

A notification issued on Friday stated that the decision has been taken in adherence to the Power Ministry’s gas load management plan which has placed domestic and commercial customers on top of the sectoral priority list.

It pointed out that the decision has been taken to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during winter. Pakistan is seeing a major demand-supply gap this year due to an extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in Sindh and Balochistan.

SSGC added that zero-rated export industries including Captive Power Plants and the fertilizer sectors will continue to get gas supply.

On November 29, the company decided to discontinue gas supply to CNG (compressed natural gas) stations in Sindh Balochistan till February 2022.

The company said that increased demand during winter has forced them to stop gas supply to non-export Captive Power Plants to ensure households can keep kitchens running.

Earlier, SSGC discontinued gas supplies to all Captive Power Plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Balochistan