Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries ’till further orders’

Pakistan witnessing a major demand-supply gap this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Sui Southern Gas Company or SSGC has decided to suspend gas supply to all non-export industries in Sindh and Balochistan from December 11 onwards. A notification issued on Friday stated that the decision has been taken in adherence to the Power Ministry's gas load management plan which has placed domestic and commercial customers on top of the sectoral priority list. It pointed out that the decision has been taken to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during winter. Pakistan is seeing a major demand-supply gap this year due to an extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in Sindh and Balochistan. SSGC added that zero-rated export industries including Captive Power Plants and the fertilizer sectors will continue to get gas supply. On November 29, the company decided to discontinue gas supply to CNG (compressed natural gas) stations in Sindh Balochistan till February 2022. The company said that increased demand during winter has forced them to stop gas supply to non-export Captive Power Plants to ensure households can keep kitchens running. Earlier, SSGC discontinued gas supplies to all Captive Power Plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Balochistan
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sui Southern Gas Company or SSGC has decided to suspend gas supply to all non-export industries in Sindh and Balochistan from December 11 onwards.

A notification issued on Friday stated that the decision has been taken in adherence to the Power Ministry’s gas load management plan which has placed domestic and commercial customers on top of the sectoral priority list.

It pointed out that the decision has been taken to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during winter. Pakistan is seeing a major demand-supply gap this year due to an extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in Sindh and Balochistan.

SSGC added that zero-rated export industries including Captive Power Plants and the fertilizer sectors will continue to get gas supply.

On November 29, the company decided to discontinue gas supply to CNG (compressed natural gas) stations in Sindh Balochistan till February 2022.

The company said that increased demand during winter has forced them to stop gas supply to non-export Captive Power Plants to ensure households can keep kitchens running.

Earlier, SSGC discontinued gas supplies to all Captive Power Plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Balochistan

 
Balochistan Gas supply
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
gas supply, pakistan gas, gas supply to non export industries
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission
Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission
FBR seizes illicit cigarettes worth Rs21m
FBR seizes illicit cigarettes worth Rs21m
Pakistan forex reserves jacked up $2.6b after Saudi injection
Pakistan forex reserves jacked up $2.6b after Saudi injection
No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries 'till further orders'
No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries ’till further orders’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.