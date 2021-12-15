Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

New SME policy: Govt offers Rs10m loan without collateral

Bakhtiar also announces turnover tax rates

SAMAA | and - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Federal Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar addresses a press conference accompanied by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. PHOTO PID

The federal government has announced Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) policy 2021-25 that would allow small businesses to borrow up to Rs10 million under the Assan Finance Schemes without pledging their assets as collateral.

The government has also announced new turnover tax rates for small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

The policy was announced by Federal Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar who was joined at the press conference by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry. 

Bakhtiar said that loans up to Rs10 million will be provided without any collateral for the establishment of 30,000 new businesses.

He said 78% of the jobs are in the SME sector, but under the older policies SMEs were required to obtain a lot of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to start a business. The new policy has divided the SMEs into three tiers and there is no NOC requirement for the small businesses, the minister said.

Bakhtiar said the government has also introduced a scheme of self-declaration. “There will be only 2% inspection of the businesses under self declaration and it would put an end to bribery, bullying, and rigging,” he said.

In addition, the government will offer Rs23 billion in loans to the one million manufacturing units operating in the country without any collateral requirement.

He said 4,200 acres of land has been allotted for SMEs in the country.

Women will get a 25% tax exemption for small businesses, the minister said.

Turnover tax rates

Bakhtiar said that the turnover tax rate has been fixed at 1.25% but the tax rate for annual turnover below Rs100 million will be 0.25%.

He said that 0.5% fixed tax would be applicable on the annual turnover of Rs100 million to Rs250 million. There is a separate option for income tax and 7.5% income tax would be applicable on turnover of Rs100 million, the minister said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khusro Bakhtiar SMEs
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price gains Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price gains Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Chery to launch two SUVs in Pakistan
Chery to launch two SUVs in Pakistan
SBP increases interest rate by 100bps amid ADB inflation forecast
SBP increases interest rate by 100bps amid ADB inflation forecast
Ogra proposes Rs11 per litre decrease in petrol prices
Ogra proposes Rs11 per litre decrease in petrol prices
Pakistani rupee stable against US dollar
Pakistani rupee stable against US dollar
Experts: Interest rate hike to increase govt burden by Rs400b
Experts: Interest rate hike to increase govt burden by Rs400b
Atlas Honda records highest ever motorcycle sales in November
Atlas Honda records highest ever motorcycle sales in November
What drives the recent hike in car prices?
What drives the recent hike in car prices?
New SME policy: Govt offers Rs10m loan without collateral
New SME policy: Govt offers Rs10m loan without collateral
Overseas Pakistanis send home $2.4 billion in November
Overseas Pakistanis send home $2.4 billion in November
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.