New SME policy: Govt offers Rs10m loan without collateral

The federal government has announced Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) policy 2021-25 that would allow small businesses to borrow up to Rs10 million under the Assan Finance Schemes without pledging their assets as collateral.

The government has also announced new turnover tax rates for small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

The policy was announced by Federal Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar who was joined at the press conference by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry.

Bakhtiar said that loans up to Rs10 million will be provided without any collateral for the establishment of 30,000 new businesses.

He said 78% of the jobs are in the SME sector, but under the older policies SMEs were required to obtain a lot of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to start a business. The new policy has divided the SMEs into three tiers and there is no NOC requirement for the small businesses, the minister said.

Bakhtiar said the government has also introduced a scheme of self-declaration. “There will be only 2% inspection of the businesses under self declaration and it would put an end to bribery, bullying, and rigging,” he said.

In addition, the government will offer Rs23 billion in loans to the one million manufacturing units operating in the country without any collateral requirement.

He said 4,200 acres of land has been allotted for SMEs in the country.

Women will get a 25% tax exemption for small businesses, the minister said.

Turnover tax rates

Bakhtiar said that the turnover tax rate has been fixed at 1.25% but the tax rate for annual turnover below Rs100 million will be 0.25%.

He said that 0.5% fixed tax would be applicable on the annual turnover of Rs100 million to Rs250 million. There is a separate option for income tax and 7.5% income tax would be applicable on turnover of Rs100 million, the minister said.