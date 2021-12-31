Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Money

Nepra decreases power tariff by 99 paisas per unit

The reduction comes under quarter adjustment charges

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority or NEPRA has approved the reduction of Rs0.99 per unit in electricity prices for the last quarter adjustment of 2021. Consumers will get a relief of Rs22.48 billion due to the decrease in prices. It will, however, not apply to K-electric consumers. The new tariff will be applicable from December 2021 to February 2022. The authority has informed the federal government about the decision as well. A notification will be issued later in the day. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its decision on a request of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking a raise in the electricity tariff by Rs4.33 per unit. The CPPA had submitted its request in connection with the monthly fuel adjustment charges for November 2021. The rise in tariff will put an additional burden of Rs29 billion on consumers. The Fuel Charges Adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to do this and recover any legitimate increase in fuel cost. It can increase or decrease, which needs adjustment. The adjustment allows power companies to recover any legitimate increase in the fuel cost. Now, you may wonder whether you get the benefit when fuel charges decrease.
