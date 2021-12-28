Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Money

More bad news: Dollar jumps to record high against rupee

It surged by Rs2.93 this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistani rupee continued to slip and slide Tuesday and tumbled in the interbank market for a second consecutive session.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of the local currency depreciated by 0.01% Tuesday in the interbank market and faltered to all-time low of Rs178.19. It recorded a decrease of 2 paisas.

On December 24, it had halted an 11-day losing streak amid a $300 million loan deposit from the Asian Development Bank which increased Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. The money has been deposited with the SBP for energy sector reforms.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar increased by 50 paisas and reached an all-time high of Rs181.50.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 28, 2021

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 180.00180.50 
Saudi Riyal 47.00 47.50 
UAE Dirham 49.50 51.00 
UK Pound 237.00 239.50 
Euro 199.50 201.50 
Japanese Yen 1.51 1.53 
AUD 126.50 128.50 
CAD 137.00 139.00 
Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

The government has been taking number of measures to rein in the sliding currency. The central bank has tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars.

The value of the Pakistani currency has been under immense pressure amid a widening trade deficit. In December, the value of the US dollar surged Rs2.93, breaking all records.

Pakistan’s current account deficit has hit $7 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the SBP, the current account deficit was recorded at $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

dollar rate
 
﻿
 
 
