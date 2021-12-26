Mini-budget to slice off Rs200b from development projects

The federal government has stepped back from its plans to promulgate an ordinance for the mini-budge. It has decided to table two bills in Parliament next week to comply with the terms set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Both bills have been cleared by the cabinet committee, Finance Ministry officials told SAMAA TV.

The first bill concerns the mini-budget and the second the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

While the government will withdraw Rs350 billion tax exemptions under the mini-budget, sources have revealed that the federal development budget was also being reduced by Rs200 billion.

Slicing off Rs200 billion from the Rs950 billion can affect several development projects.

The second bill will amend the law to grant more powers to the SBP.

Earlier this year, the government agreed during its talks with the IMF that it would grant more powers to the SBP, end tax exemptions, and increase natural gas and electricity tariffs. It needs to pass the mini-budget and the SBP related bill before the IMF Executive Board meeting scheduled for January 12.

It has already increased power and gas tariffs and has been jacking up petroleum development levy by Rs4 every month.

The IMF has opposed the government plan to issue an ordinance and insisted on legislation through Parliament.