Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Mini-budget: Imported cars, phones, petroleum products to become expensive

Prices of dry milk, branded ghee may also go up

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ National Assembly of Pakistan

Based on the conditions it has agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has prepared a mini-budget.

Among other measures, it will ban the imports of luxury cars for six months.

The government is also considering an amendment bill to abolish the tax exemptions of Rs350 billion.

The law ministry is expected to ratify the draft soon.

According to the sources, the government has proposed to increase the tax rate on expensive mobile phones including iPhones.

Apart from this, an increase in tax on imported food items, including butter and cheese, is also under consideration.

The petroleum prices are likely to go up by Rs15 to Rs20. The prices of dry milk and baby milk are also expected to increase by Rs100 and Rs500 respectively.

Once the mini-budget wins approval from the parliament, the prices of frozen meat and branded ghee are likely to go up by Rs200, sources claim.

In the federal budget, the government had lowered the duty on electric vehicles to encourage their use in the domestic market.

Moreover, tax exemptions on education and medicine are proposed to be maintained.

The final draft of the proposed mini-budget will be approved by the federal cabinet. According to government sources, a presidential ordinance could also be issued if needed.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to release the next loan tranche of $1b to Pakistan under the $6bn programme. However, a staff-level agreement reached between the Fund and the Pakistan government spells out tough conditions.

The agreement spells out a number of conditions agreed between the Fund and Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf mini-budget prime minister Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mini budget: imported cars, phones, petroleum products to become expensive, mini budget news, pti government mini budget, mini budget 2021, imf deal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Another day, another record-low for Pakistani rupee
Dollar rate: Another day, another record-low for Pakistani rupee
A list of every leader ever on PTI's economic team
A list of every leader ever on PTI’s economic team
Pakistan's circular debt increases by Rs139b
Pakistan’s circular debt increases by Rs139b
PSX tumbles for second consecutive day, loses 197 points
PSX tumbles for second consecutive day, loses 197 points
Pakistan gold price climbs for third consecutive day
Pakistan gold price climbs for third consecutive day
Mini-budget: Imported cars, phones, petroleum products to become expensive
Mini-budget: Imported cars, phones, petroleum products to become expensive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.