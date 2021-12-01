Light at the end of tunnel: Locally produced PROTON SAGA delivery starts to dealerships

For customers who had been waiting on locally produced Proton SAGA cars in Pakistan, this news comes as a breeze of fresh air.

Unrest was observed in parties who had paid for the completely knocked down (CKD) vehicle but had to wait longer than expected. Despite all the efforts of manufacturer and distributor, delayed deliveries were raising brows all around the town.

A CKD unit is one that has been assembled or built completely locally which was expected of Proton SAGA with respect to Al-haj automotive.

Now that the locally assembled SAGA units were recently displayed at dealership after the plant inauguration and line off in October, customers can feel the comfort, style, and luxury that they were promised in the shape of SAGA.

Local automotive market in Pakistan has seen its fair share of ups and downs and has for long been ruled by particular groups which gave the consumers little to no choice when it comes to choosing a sedan of their choice.

Hopes and hurdles

With the introduction of Proton SAGA in the sedan line-up and the promise of Al-Haj to bring it on the roads, people were rightly excited but due to global chain supply disruptions, COVID restrictions, variations in cost, and few other issues people started to wonder when will they get to drive their favorite cars?

This disorder has been answered with first batch of SAGA being dispatched to the dealerships which means that the strong value SAGA can now be seen on the roads. Despite the hurdles of the past, it comes as welcome news for all PROTON SAGA customers, new and existing.

A power packed option

The car comes with all the features and specifications and more that can be expected of a sedan in Pakistan but amazingly at a lower cash bracket than the existing alternatives. From ABS (anti-lock braking system) to airbags, stability and traction control, and what not, SAGA is a complete package for everyone.

Though relatively new to the Pakistani consumer’s eye, SAGA is a tried and trusted brand in other parts of the World and has been loved by people for decades! Now the Pakistanis get to enjoy this “intelligent Proposition” thanks to Al-haj automotive.

The brand and distributor strived hard to fulfill on their promise and this inauguration and start of SAGA production from the local vehicle plant is a stark example of care and concern that producers have for their word. All of this means that SAGA has the potential of becoming one of the best sellers in country, soon.