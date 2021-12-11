Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Karachi market fire victims offered help to launch online businesses

An e-commerce app to lend its services for free

Posted: Dec 11, 2021
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The shop owners at Karachi’s Cooperative Market and the Victoria Shopping Centre, located next to the Zainab Market, were left devastated when they lost good millions of rupees worth after fires gutted several shops in both markets in November.

There is no word about compensation or insurance money yet. The biggest worry for the shop owners is to get their businesses up and running again.

The shops, however, require extensive repairs.

Now, an online marketplace app has offered its help to the affectees. ‘Toko’ is a mobile application that helps sellers set up their online stores.

The company behind the app says that it will provide free-of-cost services to the shop owners from the two markets.

How can sellers set up their online store using Toko? Find out in this video.

