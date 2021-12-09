Karachi commissioner sets milk price at Rs120 per liter

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has fixed the per liter retail price of milk at Rs120 per liter.

He issued a notification on Wednesday evening. Milk is being sold at Rs140 per liter in the market.

According to the notification, the price has been set in the exercise of the power vested under section 7 of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005.

The official price from the authorities was last announced in 2019 when it was set at Rs90 per liter.

A meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday to determine a new milk price in view of rising inflation. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, the Supply Bureau, Sindh Food Control Authority, dairy farmers, wholesalers, retailers and the representatives of consumers.

The stakeholders failed to settle on the price during the meeting after farmers insisted on a higher price. Retailers have already been selling milk at Rs140 per liter.

However, the Karachi commissioner issued the notification.

Dairy farmers, retailers and wholesalers have rejected the new price.

The new price has been imposed with immediate effect, the notification says.

According to the notification, the dairy farmers would provide milk at Rs105 per liter to wholesalers, who in turn would supply it at Rs110 to retailers.

The retailer would sell it at Rs120 to the end consumers, the notification says.

